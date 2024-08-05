Seaweed could be the key to a longer life.

Seaweed has a plethora of health benefits

Scientists recommend that people bathe in the algae and sprinkle it on their meals as it can bring about many health boosts.

Microbiology specialist Leanne Timpson explained that soaking in seaweed is an effective "topical treatment for various skin issues from skin ageing to wound healing".

It is also useful after a tough workout as the algae acts as a muscle relaxant and can combat joint inflammation.

Timpson, from Nottingham Trent University, said: "Each type of seaweed has a unique set of nutrients and can boost vitamin and mineral intake if eaten regularly. But diet is not the only way to experience the benefits of seaweed.

"In recent years, there has been an upsurge in seaweed bathing, which is believed to be beneficial to health."

However, she did stress that snacking on seaweed could have deadly consequences for those who have thyroid issues.