A bear who had its head stuck in a plastic jar for over a week has been freed.

Bear head in jug / © USDA APHIS Wildlife Services

The two-year-old grizzly female beast - who was first spotted with the item on her head on July 26 in north central Sawyer County - covered an area of nearly 50 miles as she wandered through Bayfield, Douglas and Sawyer counties in Wisconsin, USA.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a news release: "Staff from USDA Wildlife Services set several live traps for the bear based on reported sightings, but these efforts were ultimately unsuccessful due to the distance the bear was traveling each day."

On Sunday (03.08.25), the creature was at a "private residence", and a trained wildlife professional was "safely" shot with an immobilisation drug

Once the bear was sedated, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services staff "cut off" the plastic jug and examined the animal for injuries.

Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist, said: "We do not know how long the jug was on the bear's head, but it was a little skinny when captured.

"There were punctures in the jug – likely from the bear's claws – and a public observation indicated that it was able to drink by dunking its head in water.

"The bear was likely surviving on body fat reserves (which can be significant on bears by midsummer). A bear of that age and sex normally averages between 100-150 pounds this time of year."

After the bear received two plastic ear tags for identification - consistent with federal law regarding the administration of immobilisation drugs in free-ranging wildlife - she was relocated to a "safe, wooded area with ample food and water to allow the bear to recover."

The bear was "alert" on release and immediately began "feeding on a patch of berries nearby".