A huge deep-sea oarfish has washed up on a remote beach in Tasmania, sparking surprise among locals.

The long silver creature, nicknamed the "doomsday fish", was found on Ocean Beach near Strahan by walker Sybil Robertson on Monday (02.06.25).

She said: "When I go out there, I’m the only person on the beach. It’s really wild. There’s nothing between here and Argentina."

Robertson said she took a different path than usual and noticed sea eagles hovering over something on the sand. What she saw was a lifeless fish stretching across the beach.

She said: "I’m five foot nine, and I’ve got a reasonable stride, [it was] a good three-and-a-bit paces."

Robertson estimated it was about three metres long.

She said: "It was fantastic. I just knew it was something unusual and weird."

She later posted a photo on the Citizen Scientists of Tasmania page. Experts identified it as an oarfish, a rarely seen species that can grow up to eight metres and weigh more than 400 kilograms.

Marine biologist Associate Professor Neville Barrett from the University of Tasmania said it was a rare sight.

The expert said: "Oarfish are an epipelagic species. We’re just not out there. We’re not looking, we’re not diving, we’re not even fishing in that part of the ocean."

He added that the fish are large but not dangerous.

Professor Barrett explained: "They’re a phenomenally big fish. But they’re lazy fish with very little muscle. They tend to float around, often vertically in the water, eating various types of plankton."

Locals say the oarfish has long been tied to eerie legends, with some believing its sudden appearance is a warning of natural disasters like earthquakes or tsunamis.