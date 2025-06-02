Millions of bees caused chaos in Washington state after a lorry hauling around 70,000 lbs of hives overturned, unleashing a buzzing swarm near the Canadian border.

Locals were warned to steer clear as around 14 million honey bees escaped from the crashed truck when it tipped over on a road in Whatcom County.

The Whatcom County sheriff said: "The goal is to save as many bees as possible."

Emergency crews worked alongside more than two dozen master beekeepers who scrambled to re-hive the insects and track down their queen.

The officers explained: "The plan is to allow the bees to re-hive and find their queen bee."

They added that the area would stay shut "until the rescue is complete".

In a later update, police praised the "wonderful community of beekeepers" who turned up to help.

The driver of the truck was not injured.