Ludwig van Beethoven’s face has been revealed in stunning detail almost 200 years after his death.

The legendary German composer, famed for masterpieces like the 'Fifth Symphony' and 'Moonlight Sonata', has had his face brought back to life in jaw-dropping detail and the results are striking.

Thanks to cutting-edge 3D and a historic skull scan, Beethoven’s moody mug has been recreated and it’s as fiery as his reputation suggests.

Cicero Moraes, the Brazilian graphics expert behind the project, said: "I found the face somewhat intimidating."

He used rare photographs of Beethoven’s skull taken in 1863 and measurement data from 1888, both provided by the Beethoven House in Bonn, Germany.

Despite his musical genius, Beethoven wasn’t exactly known for his charm. British composer Mark Wigglesworth once summed him up as: "Irritable, untidy, clumsy, rude, and misanthropic."

Moraes said: "The facial approximation was guided solely by the skull. First I created 2D outlines – frontal and lateral – from the skull photographs. Then I modelled the skull in 3D using a virtual donor's tomography, adjusted to match the photos' proportions. I then added soft tissue thickness markers based on data from living Europeans, projected the nose, and traced the facial profile. I interpolated all these projections to form the basic face."

He later added clothes and hair based on a famous 1820 portrait, before using AI to polish the final image. The result was "highly compatible" with a life mask made of Beethoven’s face during his lifetime.

Moraes explained: "I analysed his revolutionary creativity, resilience in composing despite deafness, intense focus, problem-solving ability, and tireless productivity, despite a challenging personality. Reading about his life in detail was moving, as I noticed behavioural similarities in myself. I was fortunate to have psychological support that helped me manage my own irritability. Beethoven, however, faced a chaotic world with his own resources, finding refuge in his work, which seemed to bring him existential fulfilment."