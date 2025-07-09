A belly dancer has been arrested in Egypt on charges of offending public morality.

Belly dancer Linda Martino has been arrested in Egypt

Linda Martino, an Italian-Egyptian dancer with over two million followers on Instagram, is facing a year of hard labour after she was detained at Cairo airport and accused of "using seduction techniques and provocative dancing to incite vice".

Martino's arrest follows the arrests of other famous belly dancers in Egypt in recent times as President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's hardline government takes a dim view of the dancing - even though it remains popular in the country.

She is accused of appearing in "indecent clothing, deliberately exposing sensitive areas of her body, in clear violation of public morals and social values".

Martino has defended belly dancing as "an art" and has asked the Italian consulate to get involved in the case.

She said: "I am a dancer and the videos on which the accusations are based are normal - they show a dance performance that does not go against or violate public morality.

"I don't know why Egypt is doing this, but I am also an Italian citizen and at this point I am asking for the Italian consulate to get involved."