A Berlin company is offering people the chance to be cryogenically frozen after their deaths.

Sylvester Stallone was frozen to death in Demolition Man

The scheme from the Tomorrow Bio firm is thought to be the first of its kind in Europe and allows people to be frozen for as long as it takes for scientists to figure out a way to revive them - an idea that was showcased in Sylvester Stallone's 1993 action film 'Demolition Man'.

More than 650 people have already signed up for the service, which costs 200,000 Euros for a complete body freeze and 75,000 Euros for a brain-only service.

Fernando Azevedo Pinheiro, the Brazilian co-founder of the company who plans to be frozen himself, said: "Some people do it because they are afraid of dying. Some want it because they want to see how technology is going to evolve in the future and want the chance to experience space travel.

"I want to do it because I love living and want to live longer and have the health to do more things this planet has to offer."