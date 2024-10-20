A Bigfoot hunter says he has captured the voice of the legendary beast.

A man claims to have heard Bigfoot's voice

Charlie Raymond claims to have "audio evidence" of Sasquatch "whooping" happily as if he's celebrating his birthday.

The 57-year-old runs the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization and has spent three decades searching for the creature.

He has compiled sound recordings that he thinks have come from the monster in the Pine Ridge forest close to where he lives.

A loud, celebratory "whoop" can be heard in one of the recordings which Raymond insists that it is identical to the audio of Bigfoot that was captured by researcher Ron Morehead in the Sierra Nevada Mountains back in 1971.

He said: "It is a death sentence to be associated with hoaxes or liars, so I'm very cautious if I suspect it's not true."