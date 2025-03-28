Bigfoot has reportedly been heard on tape.

An illustration of Bigfoot

Ufologist Mark Christopher Lee has claimed he has recorded a "cow-sized dog"-like sound near the Home Office's scientific research facility in Woodcock Hill, near St. Albans, Hertfordshire.

And he thinks the noise is like the claimed yetis in North America - such as the large, hairy mythical beast that is said to roam around forests in the Pacific Northwest part of the US.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "It sounded a bit like a cross between a horse and a dog ... like a cow-sized dog.

"But it was just the way it was kind of reverberating.

"And I don't know of any dog that sounds like that, or any kind of a wolf."