Birds are developing "road rage" due to increasing noise levels from traffic.

Galapagos yellow warblers are getting angry with the noise made by traffic

Scientists have found that native species in the Galapagos Islands - where the population has increased significantly in recent years - are changing their behaviour as a result of their exposure to cars and lorries.

Experts have discovered that Galapagos yellow warblers exposed to vehicles show heightened levels of aggression.

Dr. Caglar Akcay, co-author of the study at Anglia Ruskin University, said: "Birds use song during territorial defence as an aggressive signal.

"However, if external noise such as traffic interferes with the signalling, effectively blocking this communication channel, increasing physical aggression would be an appropriate response."

Dr. Akcay added: "Even that little experience (of traffic), apparently, has some effect.

"We have to think about noise pollution even in places like Galapagos, I think, and the impact of noise pollution on the unique species there."