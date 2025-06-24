People have applied to adopt an R-rated parrot.

People have applied to adopt an R-rated parrot

Forever Paws Animal Shelter in Fall River, Massachusetts, has warned that Hendrix has a potty mouth and can go from calling his owners "baby" one minute, to a "m***********" the next.

He also tells people to "shut up" and says "What the hell" in the correct context.

However, the team at the shelter loves Hendrix and his dancing.

The parrot - who had a $300 adoption fee - was brought into the shelter with a lack of blue, yellow and green feathers, and this is because his original family fed him cereal, white bread, sunflower seeds, and animal crackers.

However, new feathers are growing.

The shelter - which has stopped taking adoption applications - says Hendrix will not come with his cage, but he will come with some bags of food.

Captioning a photo of Hendrix in his cage on Facebook, Forever Paws Animal Shelter wrote on June 11: "Hendrix came to us as an owner surrender.

"We don't know much but we do know that they had him for about 20 years.

"When he came to us, he was being fed a diet of human cereal, white bread, sunflower seeds, and animal crackers...hence the lack of feathers.

"He did see a vet and it was determined his nudity is most likely due to a lack of proper nutrition.

"While he's still mostly naked, there's definitely some new feathers coming in and he's covered in brand new fuzzy baby feathers so he's on the mend.

"He loves fresh fruit, dried banana, and peanuts the most.

"The thing is, if you adopt Hendrix, you're basically adopting Samuel L. Jackson.

"This bird's language is not for the faint of heart. One day he will call you baby and the next day he's calling you a...hmm. MFer I guess is the politest way to type it out.

"He says thank you when you give him snacks but will also tell you to shut up. He uses "what the hell?" in the correct context.

"This bird is rated R, parental advisory required, a real sour patch kid if one side was sugar and the other side was arsenic.

"When he says 'cracker', we're not sure if he's using it as an insult or if he's asking for an actual cracker. He'll be all sweet and affectionate and then turn around and call you a slur. (Yes. A slur. No, we're not kidding.)

"But we love him and he dances to music so we forgive him."