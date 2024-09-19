A blood test could detect Alzheimer's long before symptoms show.

A blood test could spot symptoms of Alzheimer's disease

Scientists say that evaluating specific molecules in a person’s blood could be the key to catching early signs of the disease.

Recent studies investigating Alzheimer’s found that the tests could spot signs of the disease up to 15 years before symptoms begin presenting themselves.

The test is a form of molecular diagnosis that measures levels of key proteins in the blood. In Alzheimer’s detection, it works by measuring a protein called p-tau217.

These tests could be freely available on the NHS in Britain within a year and could significantly reduce the amount of advanced-stage Alzheimer's diagnoses.

Researchers at the Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine said: "Because the deterioration of cognitive functions in Alzheimer's disease develops slowly over time, patients are currently diagnosed at an advanced stage of neuropathologic changes.

"Indeed, the failure to diagnose Alzheimer's at an early stage of molecular pathology is considered the major reason why multiple treatments have failed in clinical trials."