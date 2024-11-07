Zombie duck drones have been created by scientists.

Scientists have created zombie duck drones in a bid to monitor wildlife

Boffins are hoping that the drones will be able to monitor wildlife as they blend seamlessly into the natural environment.

The tech whizzes have fitted mechanisms into ducks that swim on water and have also made pigeons that have cameras in their necks.

Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, of New Mexico Tech, explained: "It focuses on two taxidermy-preserved mallard ducks, engineered as both flapping and swimming drones.

"The swimming version replicates the duck's leg movements, enabling realistic, natural motion of water.

"This project creates drones that closely mimic the natural flight patterns and behaviour of real birds."

The expert has emphasised that real birds aren't harmed in the process of making the devices and says that the drones won't be used for spying.

Dr. Hassanalian said: "No real birds were physically harmed. We have only used the feathers and taxidermy birds that are available in the market."