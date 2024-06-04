Drinking alcohol on a long-haul flight can have fatal consequences.

Drinking on a long-haul plane journey can be fatal

Several holidaymakers will celebrate flying away with a boozy tipple and may fall asleep on the plane but this can have serious health implications.

A new study has found that the combination of in-flight alcohol and cabin pressure puts strain on the hearts of sleeping passengers.

This seems to lower blood oxygen and increase heart rate - even in younger adults.

Experts from the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Germany said: "The on board consumption of alcohol is an underestimated health risk that could easily be avoided.

"It may be beneficial to consider altering regulations to restrict the access to alcoholic beverages on board aeroplanes."

The academic added that heart and circulatory problems are responsible for seven per cent of medical emergencies on flights while cardiac arrests cause 58 per cent of all aircraft diversions.