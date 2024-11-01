Brat has been named as the Collins Dictionary word of the year.

Charli XCX created the brat phenomenon in 2024

The term is defined as someone with a "confident, independent and hedonistic attitude" and has been inspired by Charli XCX's album of the same name that was released in June.

The 'brat summer' became a cultural movement and the word was even adopted by US presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a bid to attract young voters at the start of her election campaign.

Collins' lexicographers analyse social media and other sources to establish which terms should be added to their yearly list of new and notable words.

Other words to feature on the 2024 list include era - inspired by Taylor Swift's tour - and delulu, which is defined as being completely mistaken or unrealistic in terms of ideas and expectations.

Alex Beecroft, managing director at Collins, said: "With many of this year's notable words being popularised by generations Z and Alpha, we can confidently say this is the most 'brat' Word of the Year list ever."