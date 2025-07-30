Walking quickly can have major benefits for a person's health.

Walking quickly has a positive impact on health

New research suggests that a brisk 15-minute walk every day can boost heart health and cut the risk of death by 19 per cent.

Experts in the US studied nearly 80,000 adults in low-income areas and discovered that a brief brisk walk was more helpful than walking at a slower pace for three hours - even when leisure-time physical activity levels were accounted for.

They argue that people should be focused on the speed of their walking instead of trying to hit the target of 10,000 steps per day.

Professor Wei Zeng, an expert in lifestyle factors and diseases, wrote in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine: "Brisk walking offers a convenient, accessible and low-impact activity that individuals of all ages and fitness levels can use to improve general health and cardiovascular health specifically."