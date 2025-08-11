The remains of a British man who died in a tragic accident in Antarctica in 1959 have been found in a melting glacier.

Dennis ‘Tink’ Bell was just 25 years old when he fell into a crevasse while working for the organisation that became the British Antarctic Survey.

His bones were discovered in January by a Polish expedition near Ecology Glacier on King George Island, alongside personal items including a wristwatch, radio, and pipe.

His brother David Bell, 86, told BBC News: “I had long given up on finding my brother. It is just remarkable, astonishing. I can’t get over it.”

Dennis, who was a trained meteorologist and former RAF worker, had been on a two-year assignment in Antarctica.

On 26 July 1959, he was surveying a glacier with colleague Jeff Stokes when he fell into deep snow.

Although initially hauled to the surface, his belt broke during the rescue and he fell again.

Professor Dame Jane Francis, director of the British Antarctic Survey, said: “Dennis was one of the many brave personnel who contributed to the early science and exploration of Antarctica under extraordinarily harsh conditions.”

Polish scientists carefully retrieved his remains in four trips across the treacherous glacier, marking the site to prevent him being lost again.

David said: “I’m just sad my parents never got to see this day. It’s wonderful; I’m going to meet my brother … He's been found – he’s come home now.”