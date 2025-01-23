Brits guzzle enough gallons of tea in the morning to fill four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Millions of Brits drink tea first thing in the morning

A survey of 2,000 people carried out by PG Tips found that 53 million cups of the British staple are drunk before 9am every day.

It also revealed that 12 per cent of adults make themselves a cuppa as soon as they wake up, with 10 per cent kicking off the day with at least three cups of the warm beverage.

Eleanor Barker, from PG Tips, said: "Tea is the hero of British mornings, and this research highlights why we at PG Tips are encouraging the nation to start their day in the best possible way - with a delicious refreshing cuppa.

"Whether it's a moment to pause before the day begins or a quick cuppa to boost your productivity, tea is at the heart of a great start to the day."