Brits think they are much nicer to their spouses if they are given flowers.

Roses are the nation's favourite plant

According to a survey by OnePoll.com, 77 per cent of people believe they are a lot nicer to their other half if on the receiving end.

As many as 85 per cent say they instantly feel happier, and 30 per cent claim it makes them more productive.

It comes after a study of 2,000 adults revealed receiving a bunch of flowers will lift the average person’s mood for four days - with roses being the nation's favourite (48 per cent).

Commenting on the data, a spokesperson at Moonpig said: “There's something so uniquely special and heart-warming about receiving flowers as a gift, which is why we wanted to create a word to sum up this feeling.

“Whether you're buying a bouquet for a special occasion like Mother's Day, or even those just because moments, flowers have a way of brightening those personal moments, lifting spirits and making loved ones feel truly special.”