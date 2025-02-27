Brits are putting sardines and marmite onto their pancakes.

Brits are ditching maple syrup for bizarre pancake toppings

In total 2,000 Brits took part in a survey by Lyle's Golden Syrup ahead of Strove Tuesday (04.03.25), and 85 per cent ditch the traditional lemon and sugar topping for strange additions.

As well as the small, oily fish and the yeast extract food, some pancake lovers are smothering the flat cake with tartare sauce and beans.

Those feeling fruity and cheesy dollop strawberry and cream cheese onto their sweet treat.

Rhian Moore, a spokeswoman for Lyle's Golden Syrup, said: "We want to celebrate the weird, wonderful and downright strange 'swavoury' toppings."