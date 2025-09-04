Brits spend over four years of their lives sat on the sofa.

Brits spend lots of time lounging on the sofa

A poll of 2,000 adults uncovered that people in the UK spend around 97.5 minutes a day lounging, streaming, snoozing, and snacking on the sofa. That adds up to a jaw-dropping 4.2 years over a typical adult lifespan of 62.6 years.

Research commissioned by cleaning brand Febreze found that more than a third (34 per cent) of respondents confessed that they can't imagine a day without sitting on the couch and 37 per cent claim that it is their happy place.

However, only half of those polled (52 per cent) actually wipe down their settees and almost two-thirds (61 per cent) have never considered the smells trapped within the furniture.

A Febreze spokesperson said: "A sofa is clearly one of the places people spend the most time when at home.

"Yet for all the time we spend on our sofas, we rarely give them the same attention as, say, the kitchen or bathroom.

"While most of us wouldn't dream of letting our bed go un-made or wearing the same clothes every week without washing them, many can't remember the last time they properly refreshed their sofa – if ever.

"We want to encourage the nation to recognise and champion the heroic role their sofas play in their lives – not just as a place to sit, but as the heart of the home."