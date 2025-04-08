Cadbury has created the world's largest Creme Egg.

The milk chocolate filled with fondant goo is a fan favourite at Easter, and now the chocolate firm has made one that weighs approximately seven stone.

The 3ft chocolatey goodness was made possible by Terry Collins and Dawn Jenkins, who spent two-and-a-half days developing the huge treat by hand.

It is on display in the chocolate-making zone at Cadbury World, in Bournville, Birmingham, West Midlands, until April 27.

Even though the egg is fully made out of chocolate and features an engraved twinkle in the centre, the wrapping is not foil and is instead painted veneer.

Collins told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Here at Cadbury World we normally do creations for each season and we were just thinking, 'What better way to celebrate Easter than something as iconic as a Creme Egg?' and we figured 'We've got to go [as] massive as we can with it'...

"To actually make the egg we've had to have a mould, which we've got two sides of, and then we have to build up the chocolate by hand to make sure that the egg actually stays intact."

Jenkins added: "We challenged ourselves to create something unique and memorable this Easter.

"Replicating the much-loved Cadbury Creme Egg on an extra-large scale was an ambitious project, and it has been so rewarding to see the vision brought to life."