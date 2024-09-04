Homework is set to be banned in California.

The Healthy Homework Act has passed both chambers of state legislature and will ask teachers to consider whether any homework tasks they give out will require support from parents and access to technology.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo wrote the bill after a conversation with her nine-year-old daughter who asked whether she could "ban homework" and claims that she has the backing of parents in the US state.

She said: "You can see the stress on their face when they talk about not being able to have time with their kids in the evening because of so much homework and extracurricular activities, and the three shifts that we ask our kids to do every day at school and after school, and then homework at home."