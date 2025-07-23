Residents of a California neighbourhood are annoyed that a local illegal pet pig dug "holes" in their gardens.

Pigs on a farm

The swine suspect, seven-month-old potbellied pig called Wiggly, escaped from its home on July 14, and was no longer on the loose when officers scoured the area on July 16.

Stockton Animal Services Manager Ashley Kluza confirmed he had been making his mark on people's properties.

Ashley is quoted by CBS News as saying: "The pig was noted to be at large or loose in the neighborhood. We got an anonymous call reporting that the pig was loose and digging some holes in neighboring properties."

However, this prompted some people living in Stockton to complain about Wiggly escaping and causing havoc on their properties at a meeting with the Stockton City Council on Tuesday (22.07.25).

According to Stocktonia.org, Patty Louis, a community member, said in the meeting: "The pig runs the street.

"He's not just in my yard, he's in other yards," Louis said. "I do not have $6,000 for a fence."

Ashley said Stockton Animal Services officials had been in contact with Wiggly's owner to inform them that pigs are not allowed to be kept as pets in the city.

Ashley added to CBS News: "In Stockton, dogs, cats, any sort of domesticated animal per se is allowed.

"Any sort of considered farm animal, or anything that's more of like a wild animal is not allowed."

If the owner does not give up Wiggly within 14 days, the pig will be cited.

Ashley continued: "We first recommend reaching out to local rescues.

"There are a few out there that specialise more in the farm animal or potbelly pig type of rehoming. Then you are always welcome to post on social media.

"Just make sure you vet the person interested and make sure it goes to an appropriate home."