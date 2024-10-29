A heart condition that affects small dogs can be detected using artificial intelligence (AI).

AI can detect a heart condition in chihuahuas

Experts led by a team at the University of Cambridge have adapted an algorithm initially designed for humans that detects and grades heart murmurs - a key indicator of Mitral valve disease that impacts smaller breeds such as chihuahuas and King Charles spaniels.

The condition happens when one of the heart's valves becomes leaky and it can be deadly if not treated early.

Tests show that the AI model works with 90 per cent accuracy and could improve quality of life for canines by providing an affordable and effective screening tool for vets.

Dr. Andrew McDonald, the first author of the study, said: "Heart disease in humans is a huge health issue, but in dogs it's an even bigger problem.

"Most smaller dog breeds will have heart diseases when they get older, but obviously dogs can't communicate in the same way that humans can, so it's up to primary care vets to detect heart disease early enough so it can be treated."