Artificial intelligence (AI) can help doctors spot broken bones on X-rays.

X-rays could be made more accurate by artificial intelligence

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) health assessment body reveals that research suggests that the technology could speed up diagnosis and ease the demands on clinicians by reducing the need for follow-up appointments.

Four AI tools are to be recommended for use in urgent care in England while each image will be checked by a medical professional to ensure that the bots aren't working alone.

NICE says that broken bones are missed in 3-10 per cent of cases - making it the most common diagnostic error in emergency departments.

Mark Chapman, director of health technology at NICE, thinks it will make medics' jobs easier.

He said: "These AI technologies are safe to use and could spot fractures which humans might miss, given the pressure and demands these professional groups work under."