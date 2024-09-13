A cancer vaccine could prove revolutionary in the battle against the disease.

A vaccine could offer a breakthrough in the fight against cancer

The jab, which is known as mRNA-4359 and has been developed by Moderna, is designed to help the body recognise and fight cancerous cells that will allow the immune system to treat the illness more effectively.

Experts say that the vaccine could stop tumours growing in patients with advanced forms of the disease and is an "important first step" in developing a new treatment for cancer.

Dr. Debashis Sarker, an expert at King's College London, said: "This study evaluating an mRNA cancer immunotherapy is an important first step in hopefully developing a new treatment for patients with advanced cancers.

"We have shown that the therapy is well tolerated without serious side effects and can stimulate the body's immune system in a way that could help to treat cancer more effectively.

"However, as this study only involved a small number of patients to date, it's too early to say how effective this could be for people with advanced-stage cancer."