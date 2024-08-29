Cannabis smokers are three times as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.

Smoking cannabis raises the danger of a heart attack

Experts in France tracked over 1,300 patients in intensive care across the country and found those who took the substance and other recreational drugs alone had three times the risk of suffering a cardiovascular event.

Scientists have previously found that THC - the active ingredient in cannabis - triggers the fight-or-flight response in the body, raising both heart rate and blood pressure.

Boffins argue that hospitals should screen all intensive care patients for recreational drug use to establish any health problems they could face.

Dr. Raphael Mirailles, study author and medic at Hospital Lariboisere in Paris, said: "Recreational drug use was associated with a tripling of the risk of a repeat cardiovascular event within one year.

The doctor added: "Despite the high rate of underreporting of recreational drug use, systematic screening is not recommended by the current guidelines.

"It might improve risk stratification of patients and personalised care to favour drug withdrawal. Therefore, systematic screening should be considered in intensive care."