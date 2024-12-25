A wonky-faced dog has gone viral online - with some branding it a "cartoon dog".

Brodie has gone viral for his lopsidedness

Brodie has become a global sensation - with the rescue dog's Instagram account racking up 605,000 followers and gaining a host of celebrity fans.

The pooch has a lopsided appearance featuring cross eyes and a lolling tongue because he was bitten by his mother when he was a puppy.

Brodie's owner Amanda Richter believes that the canine is "perfect" and resembles a "Picasso masterpiece".

Richter - who hails from Canada - said: "He’s a spunky little guy. He makes me laugh. He’s a bundle of energy and care-free. I get the comment a lot that he looks a lot like a cartoon dog that we used to draw as a kid. He’s not perfect but he is still loved. It’s not about what’s on the outside. That dog has the biggest heart. He’s perfect to me."

She added: “He has no clue that he is different. He’s full of life. He wants to play all the time. He’s very smart too."