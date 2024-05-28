Cat owners have been told to stop "swearing" at their felines.

Cat owners shouldn't use words with 's' sounds in them

A pet charity has warned against using phrases such as "Here, puss" as words with the 's' sound in them as it is akin to using expletives towards the moggies.

PDSA vet nurse Gemma Renwick said: "Cats pick up on certain sounds and tend to prefer fewer 's' sounds. The 's' noise is similar to a cat hissing, which is almost like swearing at them every time you want their attention.

"Consider speaking their language and meowing at them.

"Unlike hissing, adult cats don't really meow at one another, but do use meows to communicate with us humans."

Renwick also warned cat lovers about hugging their pets as many felines do not want their personal space to be encroached on.

She explained: "Hugging, and other approaches we may consider signs of affection, can actually be detrimental.

"If a cat runs away as you come towards them or they dash off as soon as you let go, it's a good sign they don't want to be touched or have their personal space invaded.

"Always let your cat come to you and you'll reap the rewards of consensual kitty cuddles."