A parasite found in cat poo could treat both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

A cat poo parasite could lead to a medical revolution

Experts have discovered that Toxoplasma gondii - which is commonly present in feline excretion - is capable of being successfully engineered to deliver proteins to the brains of mice.

Neurological healthcare had previously been restricted by the difficulty of delivering targeted treatment to the right location inside neurons across the blood-brain barrier.

Scientists think that parasites could play a role in the delivery of therapeutic proteins to the brain once further research has been conducted.

Professor Lilach Sheiner, one of the study's leading authors at the University of Glasgow, said: "This is a blue-sky project where our collaborative team was thinking out of the box to try to tackle the long-standing medical challenge of finding a way to successfully deliver treatment to the brain for cognitive disorders.

"The concept is not without challenges, considering the dangers involved with Toxoplasma infection.

"For our work to become a treatment reality, it will require many more years of careful research and development to enhance efficiency and improve safety."