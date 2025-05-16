A cat survived for over three weeks trapped under floorboards by drinking beer.

Dishevelled feline Leia was rescued from her ordeal earlier this month and a half-drunk can of French lager was found nearby.

The 11-year-old moggy had vanished on April 11 - leading to owner Ben Smith, 83, and his family spending £1,000 on a pet detective in an attempt to trace her.

However, it turned out that exotic shorthair Leia was under the flooring when neighbours in Deal, Kent, heard the animal crying and it is suspected that she crawled into the space while builders were working before getting trapped when it was sealed again.

Smith's daughter Kelly Cooper said: "A half-drunk tin of beer was found and we wondered if she'd had sips from that.

"She could have also eaten small mammals, like mice, or insects, and quite possibly drank condensation from piping.

"We will never know how she survived all that time. But she had lost a third of her weight when she was rescued."