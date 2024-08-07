Cats mourn the deaths of their fellow pets.

Analysis has found that felines went off their food and slept more after their animal companions passed away in a discovery that questions their aloof reputation.

Research led by Oakland University expert Professor Jennifer Vonk looked at over 400 recently bereaved cats and noticed signs of grief that appeared to mirror human behaviour.

Professor Vonk said: "Unlike dogs, we tend to think that cats are aloof and not social. I think we've been mischaracterising them.

"If we're grieving we tend to sleep more, eat less and definitely feel less playful. And so the changes did seem to mimic what we think would be grief, based on our own experience."

Vonk revealed that she was inspired to carry out the study after hearing stories from friends about their mourning moggies.

She said: "I've had friends and colleagues that have said that their cat spent a lot of time lying in the bed where the other cat used to sleep and wouldn't eat or wouldn't play for days."