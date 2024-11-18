‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestants are being warned of potential encounters with Yowies— Australia’s version of Bigfoot.

The creatures, which can grow up to 16ft tall, are said to be lurking in the dense rainforest near the ITV show’s set near Dungay Creek in New South Wales, Australia, where campmates including Jane Moore and Tulisa are doing bushtucker trials.

Dean Harrison, founder of Australian Yowie Research, described the area as a “hotspot” for the beasts.

He told the Daily Star: “I have so many experiences with the Yowies there at Springbrook.

“Springbrook is where we took thermal images of them a couple of years ago. Two of them were not far from our base camp at 11pm.”

Springbook national park, sprawling over 6,197 hectares of protected rainforest, provides the striking backdrop for the show’s set.

Dean also claimed he’s experienced their ferocity firsthand, telling the Star: “I got hit by one in 2009. After being hit, I had about eight months PTSD on and off… the only reason I was still alive was being saved by other people.

“I was nearly one of the many bush-related missing people we hear about.”

According to Dean, Yowies are nocturnal hunters with personalities akin to ‘Jekyll and Hyde'.

He went on: “Generally, they are curious as we would be to noise and unusual activity, but will keep their distance even at night if there’s numbers of humans.

“Daytime – forget it. The cloak of darkness definitely makes them far more bold.”

The 2016 ‘I’m A Celebrity...’ crew are said to have encountered strange phenomena, which Dean has attributed to Yowies.

“They spoke of noises emanating from the forest at night, footsteps in the dark, and a nameless dread linked to feeling watched,” he said.

Trey Howell, founder of Bigfoot tracking site SquatchMeNow, described Yowies as “large, hairy, and often aggressive”.

He added: “They are often described as having three toes on each foot, which may be a sign of low population inbreeding.”

Trey noted most sightings occur in national parks and said Yowies can grow up to 16ft tall.

Experts caution that telltale signs of Yowie activity include strange howls and toppled trees.

If faced with one, Dean advised: “Remain calm, avoid aggression, and show signs of respect. It could be the difference between walking away and being attacked.”