Eating celery may stop hair from going grey.

Eating celery could stop hair from turning grey

Luteolin — a natural flavonoid found in various fruits, vegetables, and herbs — has been found to slow the process of greying hair.

Researchers from Nagoya University in Japan found it helps maintain the proper function of melanocytes - which are cells that produce hair pigment that gives hair its colour.

The scientists conducted the study over 16 weeks on a set of mice, who had been genetically modified to develop grey hair prematurely.

They found that the group of mice treated with luteolin kept their original color, while the untreated group went grey.

Masashi Kato, a professor at the university who co-led the study, said: “Interestingly, luteolin had limited effects on hair cycles, indicating that its primary impact is on pigmentation rather than hair growth or shedding.

"This targeted action makes luteolin a particularly intriguing candidate for addressing age-related hair graying.”