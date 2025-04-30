Drinking champagne reduces the risk of cardiac arrest.

A new study has found that those who enjoy a glass of bubbly are less likely to suffer a sudden heart emergency.

In more conventional advice, the Chinese experts say that remaining cheerful and eating fruit protects the heart while feeling 'fed up' is bad.

Researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai assessed the health data of over 500,000 middle to older-aged individuals in Britain.

More than 3,000 of those tracked suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during the 14-year follow-up period and the boffins concluded that almost two-thirds of the cardiac arrests were avoidable as they identified 56 risk factors.

Dr. Huihuan Lao, the study author, said: "We found significant associations between various modifiable factors and sudden cardiac arrest, with lifestyle changes being the most impactful in preventing cases."