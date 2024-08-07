Scientists have found the chemical that makes people opt for exercise instead of indulgence.

A chemical in the brain makes people opt for exercise

A team of experts at ETH Zurich have revealed that the chemical called oxerin in the brain has an instrumental role in choosing to exercise.

Lab trials found that mice who had their oxerin systems blocked were more likely to drink a milkshake than run on their wheel.

Scientists think that the chemical could have the same effect on humans and may lead to the creation of a pill that makes people want to work out at the gym.

Co-author of the research Dr. Daria Peleg-Raibstein said: "If we understand how the brain arbitrates between food consumption and physical activity, we can develop more effective strategies for addressing the global obesity epidemic and related metabolic disorders."