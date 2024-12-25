Chessington World of Adventures is using unwanted Christmas perfumes in an animal sensory experience.

A meerkat at Chessington World of Adventures awaits a Christmas perfume gift

As part of the theme park resort and zoo's animal enrichment programme, the donated fragrances will be used to help create stimulating sensory experiences for the zoo’s mammals including meerkats, monkeys, capybaras, binturongs, otters and servals.

The initiative aims to provide activities that encourage animals to exhibit natural behaviours similar to those they would display in the wild.

It focuses on five categories - nutritional, structural, cognitive, social and sensory.

Sensory enrichment stimulates animals’ Flehmen Response - a natural behaviour that allows creatures to access information carried through smell.

This type of enrichment also has health advantages including increasing fitness, building muscle and allowing the animals to interact with their environment.

Visitors wishing to donate their sealed and unused fragrances - with Calvin Klein and Jimmy Choo perfumes being "firm favourites" - can drop them off at the resort's Lodge Entrance between Christmas and the New Year.

The festive fun idea comes as across the UK, countless leftover bottles gather dust in bathroom cupboards, with over 1 in 10 (14 per cent) Brits admitting to having five or more unopened or partially used perfumes at home.

Adam Douglass, Zoo Manager at Chessington World of Adventures, said: "Enrichment plays a critical role in ensuring our animals lead happy, healthy lives, and scent-based activities are particularly effective for stimulating their natural instincts. "Interestingly, our animals seem to have a nose for luxury – Calvin Klein and Jimmy Choo perfumes are firm favourites among many of our mammals.

"Perfume donations might seem unusual, but they’re a simple way for the public to support our work and bring real benefits to the incredible animals in our care."