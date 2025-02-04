Children inherit poor maths skills from their parents.

Up to 30 per cent of people have severe 'maths anxiety' - which can lead to sweaty palms and a racing heart at the sight of numbers - and parents who are afflicted with this are likely to pass it on to their kids.

Experts studied maths anxiety in 126 parents and tracked the arithmetic skills of their children - where it was found that youngsters were worse at maths between the ages of three and five if their parents were fearful of numbers.

Kids who found maths hard during their pre-school years were also found to have poorer skills in the subject at the age of eight.

The study authors have urged parents to try and encourage their children when it comes to mathematical learning.

Dr. Kinga Morsanyi, senior author of the study at Loughborough University, said: "One simple yet powerful step parents can take is to speak more positively about maths and recognise that you do not need to be a special talent in maths to be able to learn it.

"Even if parents struggle with maths, showing interest, enthusiasm and encouragement can make a big difference for their children."