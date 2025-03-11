Children who eat fish are more sociable.

Children who eat fish are friendlier and kinder

A new study from the University of Bristol has found that kids who regularly eat seafood are likely to be friendlier than those who do not.

Experts say that fish is a plentiful source of omega-3 fatty acids, selenium and iodine, which are thought to play an important role in brain development and cognitive function.

Youngsters who didn't eat fish were more likely to display "suboptimal prosocial behaviour".

"Prosocial" behaviours include friendly interactions, altruism and sharing.

Dr. Caroline Taylor, associate professor of nutrition at the university, said: "Our previous studies have found that eating fish during pregnancy in the UK can have a positive effect on child development.

"This has also been found in countries where fish intakes are higher than they are here, so encouraging fish consumption is likely to have a positive effect on child development.

"Our evidence to link fish consumption in children with the best behavioural development is clear, and we strongly recommend parents to provide at least two portions of fish a week in accordance with NHS guidelines."