Chimpanzees enjoy getting drunk with their friends.

Experts at the University of Exeter have filmed the primates eating and sharing fruit containing alcohol for the first time and suggest that booze has benefits for social bonding in the animals - just as it does in humans.

The boffins spotted the boozy chimpanzees at Cantanhez National Park in the West African country of Guinea-Bissau and they were filmed on 10 separate occasions sharing fermented African breadfruit, a fruit that is known to contain alcohol.

Anna Bowland, an author of the study, said: "For humans, we know that drinking alcohol leads to a release of dopamine and endorphins, and resulting feelings of happiness and relaxation.

"We also know that sharing alcohol - including through traditions such as feasting - helps to form and strengthen social bonds.

"So - now we know that wild chimpanzees are eating and sharing ethanolic fruits - the question is: could they be getting similar benefits?"