Christmas baubles are a "potentially deadly health hazard".

According to researchers, the festive decorations are likely to cause bad seasonal colds as "80 per cent" of all infections are transmitted by hand.

With people touching food and passing decorations to each other during the holidays, a cross-contamination risk is present.

James Woodhall, from Initial Washroom Hygiene, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "With 80 per cent of all infections transmitted through hands, this can lead to the passing on of illness.

"No one wants their Christmas celebrations ruined by a seasonal bug, so take the proper precautions, such as wiping down decorations with an anti-bacterial cloth."