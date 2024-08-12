Listening to classical music can improve a person's mood.

Beethoven's music can improve a person's mood

The works of Beethoven and Mozart can release feel-good chemicals in the brain and triggers the organ's reward centre.

The neurological effect improved someone's mood even if they did not know the piece of music that they were listening to.

In a trial, Chinese researchers tracked the electrical activity in the brains of 13 people with hard-to-treat depression and it was discovered that listening to classical music could trigger feelings of pleasure in the same way that sex, shopping and food do.

It is hoped that the findings could be used to help patients who are suffering from depression.

Bomin Sun. senior author of the research at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said: "Our research integrates the fields of neuroscience, psychiatry, and neurosurgery, providing a foundation for any research targeting the interaction between music and emotion.

"Ultimately, we hope to translate our research findings into clinical practice, developing convenient and effective music therapy tools and applications."