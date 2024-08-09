A brainy bird has broken the Guinness World Record for the most items identified by a parrot in three minutes.

Apollo correctly identified items to become a Guinness World Record breaker

Apollo - a four-year-old African grey parrot from Florida who boasts 2.8 million TikTok followers - secured the record after correctly identifying items such as a rock, a block and a sock last December.

The parrot's owners Dalton and Victoria Mason hope that the record showcases the "natural intelligence" of animals that is sometimes underestimated.

The couple said: "Our mission is to spread awareness of the natural intelligence found in animals. We hope that our title can change the meaning behind the phrase 'bird brain'."

The pair keep Apollo stimulated with his favourite treat of pistachio nuts and have taken inspiration from the work of animal psychologist Dr. Irene Pepperberg - whose methods enhanced the brainpower of an African grey parrot called Alex.