Clock changes cause a rise in cancer and sleep issues.

Changing the clocks has deadly consequences

Experts from the British Sleep Society have advocated for the abolition of Daylight Saving Time (DST) as the biannual change has plenty of negative health consequences.

The clocks will go back on Sunday (27.10.24) and studies have suggested that the risk of fatal accidents increases by six per cent following the DST transition and there is also increased evidence of cardiovascular events and mortality in the days after the switch.

Professor Malcolm von Schantz, study co-author at Northumbria University, said: "Mornings are the time when our body clocks have the greatest need for light to stay in sync.

"At our latitude there simply is no spare daylight to save during the winter months and given the choice between natural light in the morning and natural light in the afternoon, the scientific evidence favours light in the morning."