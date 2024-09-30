Coca-Cola could be forced into a name change by an ancient tribe.

A tribe could force Coca-Cola into a name change

The indigenous Nasa people of Colombia say that they discovered the medicinal qualities of the coca leaf and the company Coca Nasa, which uses the leaves to make energy drinks and beer, has asked trademark authorities to ban the soft drinks behemoth from using the word "coca" in its name.

Since the Coca-Cola trademark was registered in South America almost a century ago, businesses in the region have been restricted on how they can refer to the plant.

The tribe has been fighting for the right to use the term "coca" for many years but think that Colombia's left-wing president Gustavo Petro could swing the battle in their favour.

Coca Nasa director David Curtidor said: "This is a David and Goliath battle against colonialism.

"We believe they will make the right decision now that we have an honest government in power."