Health experts have warned people to not take cold showers as it can cause health problems.

The freezing water trickling onto humans' skin can cause blood vessels near the skin to become narrower, resulting in the reduction of blood flow.

Sudden exposure to cold water could cause health problems for some people.

Showering in water that is 15°C or under can cause the blood vessels to constrict at a fast rate, resulting in blood pressure to increase - however, this is rare.

Cold showers are not effective at removing and breaking down sebum and bacteria on the skin, in comparison to lukewarm showers.

Therefore, people are more likely to get blackheads and whiteheads.

Meanwhile, hot showers are not recommended on a hot day.

Water warmer than the body - which has an optimal temperature of around 37°C - could increase its core temperature when heat is transferred to the body.

Adam Taylor, a Professor of Anatomy at Lancaster University, recommends taking showers or a bath with a water temperature of 26-27°C.

Professor. Taylor told The Conversation: "Although diving into a cold bath or shower straight after being out in the heat might feel nice on your skin, it isn't doing what is needed to reduce the core temperature of the body.

"When exposed to cold [such as a cold shower] the blood vessels near the skin constrict, reducing the blood flow into these areas.

So in the context of cooling the body down, jumping into a cold shower does the opposite of what needs to happen, as less blood is now flowing to the surface of the skin.

This will hold the heat in and around your organs instead of getting rid of it.

"Basically, you're tricking your body that it doesn't need to cool down, but actually needs to conserve heat."