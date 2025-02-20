Comedy could be prescribed to people suffering from mental health issues.

Laughter could be the best medicine for patients with mental health issues

The technology firm Craic Health has secured funding for its social prescribing scheme that uses comedy-based interventions, including stand-up shows and workshops, to help those who are isolated and vulnerable.

The work is supported by Labour MP Dr. Simon Opher, who has previously warned of the danger of patients in the UK relying on medication.

The politician has helped pioneer the comedy prescriptions in Gloucestershire and believes there is further scope to explore the benefits of such events.

Dr. Opher and Craic founder Lu Jackson will host an event in Parliament next month to talk about the impact of the trials.

The Stroud MP said: "One in five adults are on antidepressants and that's partly because there's no other treatment really often available.

"If you go and see a GP with mild to moderate depression, if you get referred for psychology that's often a four to six-month wait so you're not going to do that as a GP, that's not a supportive treatment.

"So what else do you do? You reach for your prescription pad. So that's where people like Lu come in.

"This is the first time that we've tried comedy and that's what's exciting about this."