Humour doesn't run in the family.

Comedy isn't shaped by somebody's genes

A new study had revealed that comedy - unlike intelligence or eye colour - isn't a matter of genetics in good news for those who hate their dad's corny jokes.

The landmark research looked at the influence of genes and the environment on a person's comedic talents, as scientists compared more than a thousand twins by getting them to create humorous captions for cartoons.

The study contained a mixture of identical and non-identical twins and found that individuals across all twin pairs shared the same level of comic ability.

This suggests that humour is shaped by environment instead of genetics.

Dr. Gil Greengross, who led the study for Aberystwyth University, said: "Despite humour's importance, relatively little is known about how we can develop our sense of humour or why one sibling can be funny and another cannot.

"Our study's finding that these talents are not inherited is surprising, as it contradicts most research on the heritability of cognitive abilities such as creativity and mathematical skills.

"So, it is really fascinating. But since this is the first study of its kind, these results should be interpreted with caution."