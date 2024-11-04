People with conservative views are happier than liberals.

Conservatives voting for Donald Trump are happier with their lives

Experts at the University of Chicago have found that those with conservative political leanings are more likely to experience happiness and fulfilment because they have a greater belief in the fairness of society - a key basis for long-term happiness.

Meanwhile, those with liberal views have psychologically richer lives that are marked by diverse and stimulating experiences.

The experts believe that this is because liberals tend to be more open to new experiences.

Professor Shigehiro Oishi and his co-authors write in their paper published in the Journal of Personality: "Across six studies, we largely replicate earlier findings that happiness was associated with slightly more political conservatism."

The team have warned that the strong correlations don't necessarily mean that psychological factors cause political views and vice versa.

They said: "Our work merely illustrates that a good life should not be narrowly construed as only either a happy life or a meaningful life."